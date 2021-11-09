Application For The 4th Swiss Market Entry Starts - The Swiss Market Entry Program, An Initiative Of digitalswitzerland Supported By Kickstart, Offers Scaleups A Deep Dive Into The Swiss Entrepreneurship Ecosystem From December 6th And 7th In Zürich, Switzerland

The application phase for the 4th Swiss Market Entry begins today and lasts until 14th of November. This initiative of digitalswitzerland offers 25 later stage scale-ups a deep insight into the Swiss ecosystem. The program is supported by Kickstart, one of the largest innovation platforms in Europe. "Switzerland is a leading innovation hub for Deep Tech startups! With an annual R&D investment of 22.5 bn CHF and home to some of the best universities and biggest multinationals globally. This year, we are excited to welcome even more sustainable driven scaleups and give them an opportunity to connect with our ecosystem," explain Nicolas Bürer and Matthias Zwingli from digitalswitzerland. "25 mature scale-ups will be given the opportunity to meet with experts from leading corporations, public institutions, innovation programs, accelerators and incubators, not only to further develop their concepts, but also to boost a possible market entry in Switzerland". Market Entry is aimed at international, later-stage scale-ups with deep technological solutions in the fields of FinTech & InsurTech, Digital Health & Wellbeing, and CleanTech.
digitalswitzerland together with Kickstart will host 25 of the most promising international scaleups in Zurich on December 6th. These companies will be engaged in an intensive matchmaking program involving corporate and ecosystem intros, pitches, and 1:1 meetings. The program will be based at Kraftwerk, a former power station that has been converted into a unique collaboration and innovation space in the heart of Zurich.
The second day, December 7th, will offer scaleups access to NOAH 2021, being hosted at The Circle, Zürich. For the past 12 years NOAH has acted as a collaboration platform, connecting over 67 stakeholder groups to bring global sustainable and measurable impact. Our scaleups will have the opportunity to meet potential investors and partners.
Corporate partners will benefit from direct access to leading international startups that can help them accelerate their own ideas and digital transformation. Confirmed digitalswitzerland corporate partners are: APG, Coop, EY, IBM, HPE, HBL, PwC, RUAG, SBB, Swisscom, Swiss Post, Zurich Insurance, and many others.
To learn more about the Market Entry Program, or to apply, please visit: