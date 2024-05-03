Appital Wins “Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow” At The A-Team Innovation Awards

We are delighted to announce that Appital won "Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow / STP" at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024.

These awards recognise innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets, with a specific focus on Data Management, Trading Technology, ESG and RegTech suppliers.

Appital developed and built a new buyside workflow to access hard-to-find, block liquidity. The Appital platform allows asset managers to connect with like-minded institutions in the price discovery and liquidity formation process. They can proactively source cross-border liquidity, ranging from large-cap equities to highly illiquid, small and mid-cap stocks, often in multiple days’ ADV.

Appital Insights™, launched in August 2023, redefines how the buyside engage to unlock unique liquidity: asset managers can assess the viability of executing larger ADV orders without alerting the market. Appital Insights™ continues to gain traction, reaching $4.0bn of buyside liquidity since launch, with average orders of 2.5 days ADV and opportunities between $1million and $200million.

Mark Badyra, CEO of Appital, said: “We are thrilled to have won recognition in the industry for our bookbuilding platform. This is a great endorsement of all the work we carried out with many of our industry partners to launch our platform and create a new workflow for the buyside community to access hard-to-find liquidity”.

“I am very proud of our team who have worked tirelessly to deliver on our mission to bring innovation and transparency to equity markets.”

40 asset managers with >$15trn AUM are now signed up, with 60+ more in the onboarding stage, managing an additional $30trn AUM, up from 22 asset managers when Appital Insights™ was first launched.