APEX Welcomes Its First Foreign General Member, MTS Capital Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Exchange (“APEX”) is pleased to welcome MTS Capital Co., Ltd. (“MTS Capital”) as a Foreign General Member of Asia Pacific Exchange Pte. Ltd. with effect from 25 October 2022.

Eugene Zhu Yu Chen, Chief Executive Officer of APEX, said, “We are pleased to on-board MTS Capital as APEX’s first Foreign General Member. Thailand has one of the biggest financial markets in ASEAN. Through MTS Capital, Thai investors are now able to directly access and trade APEX’s suite of products and meet their growing risk management needs. We look forward to fostering a closer partnership with MTS Capital and widening our distribution in Thailand”.

MTS Capital (formally known as MTS Gold Futures) is Thailand’s first broker to offer trading of gold futures in Thailand. With its strong dedication to service excellence, MTS Capital was Thailand’s first broker to receive the Best Derivative House Award and the Outstanding Derivative House Award 3 years in a row from the Stock Exchange of Thailand. As the leader of the gold industry and gold investment in Thailand, MTS Capital provides the best gold trading platform in Thailand, allowing MTS Capital to gain exponential trust and recognition in the ASEAN region.

Mr. Nuttapong Hirunyasiri, Chief Executive Officer of MTS Gold Group, said, "MTS Capital is honoured to join APEX as the first Foreign General Member. We thank APEX for the strong support. This partnership brings a new level of investing in the derivative markets, and another milestone in MTS Gold Group's global trading connectivity".

MTS Capital has been an active liquidity provider and market maker in the precious (gold, silver) base and ferrous metals exchange-traded markets. By actively participating in the global OTC derivative markets in precious, base and ferrous metals, MTS Capital continues to provide deep expertise for the global trading community. MTS Capital works directly with many global exchanges, Tier 1 investment and bullion banks to build up volumes in the derivative and Loco London gold markets.

MTS Capital is 90% owned by MTS Gold Group which is an esteemed global “one-stop” precious metals investment house. MTS Gold Group businesses encompass 5 main lines - precious metals, jewellery, refining, financial and global trading solutions – and it has had over 70 years of experience in the precious metal industry.