Apex Group And ACA Form Strategic Partnership To Enhance Client Experience - The Alliance Enables Clients To Seamlessly Identify A Reputable Service Provider That Will Help Support And Protect Their Business

Apex Group, a leading financial services business, and ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance advisor in financial services, announce a strategic partnership to offer their respective clients a broader range of services to enhance the overall customer experience. This alliance creates a co-referral arrangement that will improve client outcomes.

“This partnership with ACA compliments our service offerings by adding additional governance, risk and compliance capabilities to our customers in the UK and Americas”, said Jude Hilton, Global Head of Product, Compliance Solutions at Apex Group.

“This strategic alliance combines ACA’s leading regulatory technology platform and advisory capabilities with Apex’s extensive suite of global services.” said Charlie Stout, Partner and Head of Partnerships and Alliances at ACA. “Through this collaboration, it demonstrates both organization's commitment to bring clients an expanded suite of innovative solutions and global coverage.”

The partnership will benefit global private equity, hedge fund and real asset managers of all sizes, as well as those seeking global expansion. The collaboration also brings together two globally recognised organisations with complementary services and a shared commitment to client success. Through this alliance, clients will benefit from streamlined access to services designed to support business growth.

The combined regional presence, diverse product offerings and strong leadership of both firms will enable a broader range of services to be offered to a global community, including: