Apex Group Acquires Digital Marketing Platform To Support Clients Raising Assets

Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex” or “The Group”), a global financial services provider, announces today the acquisition of Senasen Group Ltd. (“Senasen”), a unique digital marketing platform provider designed to connect LPs and GPs and support the capital raising process.
Founded by Blair McPherson and created by Ben Slater (CTO), both of whom will join Apex as part of the deal, Senasen’s proprietary SaaS platform will benefit clients through delivering a self-service offering they can leverage to publish multi-media content, research, interact with investors and build their profile. The platform will enhance connections between Investors, Asset Managers including family offices and HNWIs, and both public and private companies by supporting the instant communication of engaging content and information with just a few clicks.
Early registered adopters of the platform include over 100 investors, 12 asset managers and 110 companies. Users will be able to create profiles to post content (videos, podcasts, research and marketing documents) to their desired audience, via a private room or general newsfeed, to engage in public or private marketing to complement capital raising activity.
The Group will offer a scalable solution, with outsourced marketing options to support its clients, including the production of high-quality video and podcasts interviews to be shared as digital content along with virtual investor presentations to support the capital raising process.
This acquisition continues Apex Group’s growth momentum and is the third deal announced by the Group in as many months, with recently announced international transactions including geographic expansion via the acquisitions of fund administrators BRL Trust Investimentos and MAF in Brazil, Tzur in Israel.
Rosie Guest, Chief Marketing Officer at Apex Group comments: “We see frictionless digital solutions as the future for the financial services space. The Senasen platform is like a LinkedIn for the investment management space. Our global client base ranges from well-established institutional managers looking to deploy capital efficiently, to start-up funds seeking to attract new investment; no matter what stage they are at, the Senasen platform can be of benefit providing secure two-way communication. For those looking for additional support, we plan to offer outsourced platform management solutions in addition to a range of content creation and marketing support services to further enhance our single-source offering. “
Blair McPherson, Founder of Senasen Group adds: “Since founding Senasen in 2018, Ben and I have worked together to build an innovative and user friendly platform which increases visibility for allocators and managers, bringing the traditional Investor Relations model into the modern world. We are delighted to be joining the Apex Group and further enhancing what is already a really powerful offering and reinforcing the Group’s ability to deliver a unique single-source solution to clients throughout their lifecycle. The reach and relationships of the Apex Group, partnered with our SaaS platform will offer a solution that drives efficient, meaningful and productive engagements, enabling money to reach the right home at the right time. “