APAC Deal Activity Down By 9.9% YoY During January-July 2024, Finds GlobalData

A total of 7,966 deals (mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity and venture financing deals) were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during January-July 2024, which was a decline of 9.9% compared to the 8,840 deals announced during the same period in previous year, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Subdued deal activity remained a global phenomenon with all the regions, including the APAC, witnessing a decline in deal volume. However, the decline experienced in APAC region was relatively lesser compared to other regions.”

While APAC was the only region to register single-digit decline in deal volume, other regions North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America witnessed respective deal volume decline by 19.6%, 16.9%, 11.7% and 27.7% YoY during January-July 2024.









Bose adds: “While most of the APAC markets witnessed decline in deal volume, the impact was negated to some extent by improvements experienced in markets such as India, Japan and Thailand.”

China, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia saw YoY decline in deal volume by 21.1%, 2.6%, 1.3%, 23.7%, 14.5%, 17.2% and 32.2%, respectively, during January-July 2024. On the other hand, India, Japan and Thailand witnessed their respective deal volume improve by 2.4%, 5.7% and 8.5%, YoY.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database revealed that all the deal types under the coverage registered decline during the review period. For instance, the number of M&A deals YoY declined by 8.3%, whereas the volume of private equity deals and venture financing deals YoY fell by 25.4% and 10.9%, respectively.