Antonia Chion, Associate Director Of SEC's Enforcement Division, To Retire After 32 Years Of Service

Date 28/02/2020

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Antonia Chion, an Associate Director of the Division of Enforcement in the Home Office, is retiring after 32 years at the agency.

During her three-decade tenure, Ms. Chion has overseen hundreds of enforcement investigations and actions arising from all aspects of the SEC's regulatory and enforcement programs, including numerous matters of first impression.

"Toni's expertise, experience and commitment to her colleagues and our mission is a model for staff across the Commission," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Equally important to her leadership, Toni has been a teacher and mentor to many at the Commission. Her unwavering commitment to the SEC and to getting to the right result for investors will leave an enduring legacy."

"Toni is a dedicated public servant who has led a wide array of complex and high-impact actions that have returned money to investors and preserved market integrity," said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Over her years of faithful service, she has tackled ground-breaking enforcement actions, spearheaded significant initiatives and left a lasting mark on the Commission."

"For 32 years, Toni has worked tirelessly as an effective leader, serving the Commission and the investing public well," said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "She has supervised and mentored countless attorneys in the Enforcement Division, often empowering them to become leaders themselves. Her leadership and commitment to the SEC's mission will be missed."

Ms. Chion commented, "I will always cherish my time at the SEC, where I worked with the best public servants dedicated to protecting investors and our markets. My colleagues and the agency have my deep admiration and affection."

Investigations Ms. Chion supervised addressed a wide range of misconduct, advanced the SEC's enforcement program, and resulted in some of the SEC's most significant cases, including cases involving:

In addition, Ms. Chion was a founder of the Enforcement Division's Cross-Border Working Group, which has investigated and brought landmark actions against numerous China-based issuers and their outside auditors. Ms. Chion also served as the co-head of the Enforcement Division's Broker-Dealer Task Force, which resulted in numerous actions targeting broker-dealer misconduct including excessive trading and anti-money laundering compliance.

In 2000, she received the Stanley Sporkin Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the SEC's enforcement program. In 2016, Ms. Chion received the Distinguished Service Award, the SEC's highest honorary award presented to long-time SEC employees who have made major contributions to the work of the SEC. In 2019, Ms. Chion received the Scott W. Friestad Award for demonstrating a commitment to public service and mentoring, outstanding leadership, and exceptional judgment in conducting investigations.

Ms. Chion joined the SEC in 1988 as a staff attorney in the Division of Enforcement. Ms. Chion started supervising investigations in 1990 and was named to her current role of associate director in 2002. Before coming to the SEC, Ms. Chion was a deputy bureau chief and supervisor in the Narcotics Bureau of the Office of the Kings County District Attorney in Brooklyn, N.Y.  She received her undergraduate degree from Tufts University and her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.