Another Milestone For CBDCs As Kazakhstan Launches Digital Tenge

Date 18/12/2023

R3’s Corda distributed ledger technology (DLT) is powering the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s transformative CBDC initiatives.

 

Alisa DiCaprio, Chief Economist at R3 comments: “The official launch of the Digital Tenge represents another major milestone for CBDCs, shaping the future of money. Retail CBDC can bring great efficiencies to how we send and receive money, including faster peer-to-peer transactions and heightened financial inclusion. We’re delighted R3’s Corda distributed ledger technology (DLT) is powering the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s transformative CBDC initiatives. The citizens of Kazakhstan will be able to realise the benefits of a CBDC and further foster a dynamic financial ecosystem in which rapidly emerging technologies like DLT can make a real-world impact. 

“As CBDC development accelerates from exploration to live application, we look forward to working with central banks around the world as they explore the transformative benefits of having a digital currency accessible to consumers.”


