Annual Revision Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the annual revision of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on March 15, 2024.

As a result in the WIG20 and WIG20TR indices there will be following changes:

new company: BUDIMEX;

removed company: ASSECOPOL.

In the mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new companies: ABPL, ASSECOPOL, RAINBOW, SYNEKTIK;

removed companies: BUDIMEX, BUMECH, SNTVERSE, ZEPAK.

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new companies: ASSECOSEE, BUMECH, SNTVERSE, ZEPAK;

removed companies: ABPL, RAINBOW, RAWLPLUG, SYNEKTIK.

In the WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new company: BENEFIT;

removed company: BOGDANKA.

Detailed information of the annual revision is available here.