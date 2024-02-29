Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Annual Revision Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 29/02/2024

GPW Benchmark announces the annual revision of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on March 15, 2024.

As a result in the WIG20 and WIG20TR indices there will be following changes:

  • new company: BUDIMEX;
  • removed company: ASSECOPOL.

 

In the mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: ABPL, ASSECOPOL, RAINBOW, SYNEKTIK;
  • removed companies: BUDIMEX, BUMECH, SNTVERSE, ZEPAK.

 

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: ASSECOSEE, BUMECH, SNTVERSE, ZEPAK;
  • removed companies: ABPL, RAINBOW, RAWLPLUG, SYNEKTIK.

 

In the WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new company: BENEFIT;
  • removed company: BOGDANKA.

 

Detailed information of the annual revision is available here.

