Annual Revision Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the annual revision of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on March 18, 2022.
In the WIG20 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: MBANK, PEPCO;
- removed companies: MERCATOR, TAURONPE.
In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: MERCATOR, MOBRUK, TAURONPE;
- removed companies: AMICA, MBANK, PEPCO.
In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: AMICA, ANSWEAR, ATMGRUPA, BOWIM, CAVATINA, COALENERG, MFO, RAWLPLUG, VERCOM;
- removed companies: ARCHICOM, CORMAY, DEBICA, GTC, LUBAWA, MANGATA MOBRUK, QUERCUS, SKARBIEC.
In the WIG30 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: KETY, KRUK;
- removed companies: EUROCASH, XTB.
Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.