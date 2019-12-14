Annual Changes To The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual evaluation of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.
The following 40 securities will be added to the Index:
|EXCHANGE
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|ADMA
|ADMA Biologics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ADPT
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.
|Nasdaq
|AFMD
|Affimed NV
|Nasdaq
|AKRO
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALEC
|Alector Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALLO
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARDX
|Ardelyx Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARVN
|Arvinas Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ASMB
|Assembly Biosciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AXNX
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AXSM
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BBIO
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BCEL
|Atreca Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BDSI
|BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CGEN
|Compugen Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|CHMA
|Chiasma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DTIL
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GH
|Guardant Health Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GMAB
|Genmab A/S
|Nasdaq
|GOSS
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GRTS
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KOD
|Kodiak Sciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KRTX
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MGTX
|MeiraGTx Holdings plc
|Nasdaq
|MRNA
|Moderna Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NGM
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ORTX
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|Nasdaq
|OSMT
|Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC
|Nasdaq
|PRNB
|Principia Biopharma Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRVL
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PSNL
|Personalis Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PTGX
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SNY
|Sanofi
|Nasdaq
|SRRK
|Scholar Rock Holding Corp.
|Nasdaq
|STOK
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TPTX
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience Corp.
|Nasdaq
|XBIT
|XBiotech Inc.
|Nasdaq
|YMAB
|Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.
The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).
As a result of the evaluation, the following 36 securities will be removed from the Index:
|EXCHANGE
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|ABUS
|Arbutus Biopharma Corp.
|Nasdaq
|ACOR
|Acorda Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ACRS
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ACRX
|AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ADAP
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
|Nasdaq
|ADMS
|Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ADRO
|Aduro Biotech Inc.
|Nasdaq
|APTX
|Aptinyx Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AQST
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ASRT
|Assertio Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AXGT
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|CLVS
|Clovis Oncology Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNCE
|Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRNX
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DBVT
|DBV Technologies SA
|Nasdaq
|ELOX
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FPRX
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KALA
|Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KNSA
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|MNOV
|MediciNova Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NERV
|Minerva Neurosciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NVAX
|Novavax Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OCUL
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRTK
|Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PTI
|Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|REPL
|Replimune Group Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SBBP
|Strongbridge Biopharma PLC
|Nasdaq
|STIM
|Neuronetics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SURF
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SVRA
|Savara Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SYBX
|Synlogic Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TOCA
|Tocagen Inc.
|Nasdaq
|UMRX
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VSTM
|Verastem Inc.
|Nasdaq
|XENE
|Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ZFGN
|Zafgen Inc.
About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.