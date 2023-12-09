Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index®

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 18, 2023.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Nasdaq: CCEP), DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq: DASH), MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP), and Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK).

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is composed of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® and dates to January 1985 when it was launched along with the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index®, which is comprised of 100 of the largest financial stocks on Nasdaq®. These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The Nasdaq-100® is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index® performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following six companies will be removed from the Index: Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH), JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), Lucid Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCID), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM).

Information

For information about the six companies to be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index®, please visit the following respective company websites:

CDW Corporation – https://www.cdw.com/content/cdw/en/about/overview.html

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc – https://www.cocacolaep.com/

DoorDash, Inc. – https://www.doordash.com/

MongoDB, Inc. – https://www.mongodb.com/

Roper Technologies, Inc. – https://www.ropertech.com/

Splunk Inc. – https://www.splunk.com/