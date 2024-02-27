Announcing The Details For The 5th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Latin America In Mexico City On May 28th

ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is excited to announce the details of our 5th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Latin America which will take place in Mexico City on May 28th. Register now to join us!



The Summit is designed to facilitate a substantive and in-depth discussion on the market structure, regulatory, trading, and technological developments impacting the use of and opportunity for local, US domiciled and UCITS ETFs by various types of investors in Latin America.

The event is aimed at ETF issuers, brokerage firms and others in the ETF ecosystem globally that are interested in understanding how to tap into the growing interest in ETFs in Latin America.

Panels will discuss the current and future use of ETFs by various types of investors and the regulatory requirements for local ETFs, US domiciled and UCITS ETFs to be marketed, sold and bought in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Argentina.



🎧 All sessions are recorded, you will receive links to all sessions after the event

📚 CPD educational credits

🆓 Free registration for buy side institutional investors and financial advisors Register now







If you can't attend on the day, register anyway and you'll receive recordings of all the sessions.



ETFGI has for over 12 years offered a database and factsheets for all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, published monthly research reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, provided consulting services and educational events.