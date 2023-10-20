Announcing JPX Market Innovation & Research’s Upcoming Proof Of Concept Testing For Trading Analysis Data

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) will conduct an proof of concept (hereafter referred to as "PoC") testing for trading analysis data.

In this PoC, JPXI will provide samples of data analyzed and processed by JPXI to help trading participants analyze their own transactions. JPXI will use the feedback from PoC participants to help determine whether this data can be utilized. Based on the results of this PoC, JPXI may consider distributing this data to users in the future.

Summary of data to be provided

To help trading participants analyze their transactions, JPXI will provide them with cross trade data, order volume increase data, etc. which aggregate their order and execution information.

For convenience, this data will be extracted according to criteria chosen by JPXI, taking into consideration the data processing load, etc.

Only data linked to PoC participants will be provided. Data from other trading participants will not be included.

How to apply for the PoC

Only Tokyo Stock Exchange trading participants may apply.



For information on how to apply, please contact: