Announcement On The Amendments To The Measures For Risk Management Of Dalian Commodity Exchange

Upon discussion and approval at the 42nd meeting of the 4th Board of Governors of Dalian Commodity Exchange, the amendments to the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange are hereby promulgated and shall be implemented on B2412, L2412, V2412 and subsequent contracts respectively from the settlement on May 20, 2024.

The announcement is hereby released.

Attachments:

1. Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange.docx

2. Comparison Table of the Amendments to the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange.docx