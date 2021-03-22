Andy Ring Joins ICM As GM Of Greater China

ICM.com, the UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Ring as the General Manager of the Greater China region.
Andy has over 15 years of experience in sales and management positions in the financial service industry, and 10 years of experience focused on the Chinese markets. Andy worked with renowned brands in the industry such as Oanda, Gain Capital, Saxo Bank and Maersk, bringing a great deal of experience to this role.
Andy has a diverse set of cross-cultural and cross-functional skills and expertise, including effective implementation of regional expansion strategies, product portfolio optimization, and developing distribution channels. Andy holds a Master in Economics and International Business from the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.
Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com commented on the appointment:
“We are always looking for new ways to provide our current and future clients with the top-notch support and customer services that ICM has become known for over the past 11 years. We are excited to have Andy leading the company in its success in the Greater China region.”
Following the new appointment and joining ICM.com, Ring says:
“Building on ICM.com's recent success, I am pleased and honoured to be part of this growing organisation. In my role as General Manager, I am excited to contribute to the continued development and maintenance of high service standards that our clients in the Greater China area are accustomed to."