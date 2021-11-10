Andy Gandhi Joins Kroll To Lead Data Insights And Forensics Practice

Kroll, the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced that Andy Gandhi is returning to the firm as a managing director and global leader of the Data Insights and Forensics practice, based in New York. Gandhi’s team provides innovative tech-enabled solutions, meaningful data insights and objective experts to help address the most complex compliance, regulatory, litigation and legal issues.
Kroll’s global Data Insights and Forensics practice enhances the firm’s governance and risk advisory offering with leading-edge forensic technology, data analytics and customized technology solutions, harnessing the power of advanced tools such as AI and machine learning. This growing practice further builds on the firm’s focus on digital innovation to help clients navigate the ever-evolving technical challenges across their global operations and learn insightful data patterns and relationships.
Gandhi started his career in technology at Kroll over 20 years ago. During his time at leading advisory firms, he’s helped clients around the world manage key business risks by extracting meaningful insights from data through the strategic use of technology and analytics. He specializes in integrating and harmonizing unstructured and structured data sets to provide clients with coherent, efficient and accurate intelligence that can be used to effectively manage risk and support critical decision making.
Gandhi has helped clients across the globe address challenges with compliance and regulatory-driven controls around data quality, intent and governance. He has also led investigations involving the forensic and defensible retrieval, analysis and interpretation of data, and provided litigation advisory including neutral data arbitration, monitorship support and end-to-end litigation consulting and discovery services.
Gandhi commented, “In today’s disrupted and dynamic business landscape, clients are looking for transparency, trust and objectivity. They face rapidly emerging enterprise risks, compounded by the proliferation of data, and are often uncertain where to focus to find the meaningful insights in their environment that are critical. Backed by our 5,000 colleagues in 30 countries, our experienced team brings unique expertise and unbiased guidance when addressing issues brought on by regulatory, internal or third-party control lapses to help clients turn observations into actionable plans.”
Carl Jenkins, President of the Governance and Risk Advisory business at Kroll, added, “This is an exciting time for Kroll. We understand our clients are facing growing demands to efficiently respond to data needs in regulatory reviews, disputes and investigations in a rapidly evolving risk landscape. Andy, along with his global team, will apply the targeted formula of expertise, experience and technology to bring creative solutions to the market.”