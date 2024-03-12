Andy Bodley Joins Pirum As Key Account Director

Pirum Systems, a globally preferred vendor for automated post-trade services, announces the hire of Andy Bodley as Key Account Director.

Bringing over 21 years of client-facing experience, Bodley will focus on growing the global fintech’s existing client accounts and refining the company’s high-touch client service model. He will be based in the London HQ.

Bodley’s extensive experience in account leadership includes managing large and complex pre-trade, trade and post-trade accounts. Most recently, Bodley worked in Group Strategic Relationships at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where he oversaw major European-based accounts globally. Previously, Bodley developed key accounts at Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters and Reuters, and he has also worked at Barclays Capital and ABN Amro.

Jacob Koopmans, Chief Revenue Officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andy to the team. Having had the privilige of witnessing his impact in the past, I have no doubt that Andy will make a significant and lasting contribution to how Pirum continues to develop our high-touch client service. In addition, Andy’s professionalism, enthusiasm and team-centred approach to delivering exceptional results are a perfect match for our Pirum DNA.”

Andy Bodley, Key Account Director, said: “I am thrilled to join Pirum and to begin working with Jacob and the wider Sales, Client Services, Product and senior leadership teams. When Jacob and I first discussed the role, I was struck by the way Pirum has successfully crafted a unique and end-to-end value proposition for global capital markets. I am now looking forward to building close relationships with our clients and finding ways to add value to what is already a best-in-class service proposition.”