Andrew Polydor Appointed Head Of Global Markets At TP ICAP

TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, today announces the appointment of Andrew Polydor as Head of Global Markets.
In this newly-created role, Andrew will be responsible for the Group’s Global Broking division in addition to his current responsibilities as head of TP ICAP’s Energy & Commodities (“E&C”) division, a position he has held for the past 12 years during which time he has successfully built the business into the world’s largest E&C brokerage. Two deputy heads, to be announced shortly, will support Andrew in leading and growing the E&C franchise.
TP ICAP’s Global Broking division is the largest interdealer broker in the world and services markets in Rates, FX & Money Markets, Emerging Markets, Equities and Credit products. In 2019, Global Broking’s revenues were £1.2 billion.
Nicolas Breteau, Group CEO of TP ICAP, said: “Andrew’s proven capability to build industry-leading businesses positions him well to take our Global Broking franchise to the next level and continue to drive growth in E&C. He is forward-thinking when it comes to innovation and deploying technology, is entrepreneurial, pragmatic, and brings a dynamic, highly focused approach to execution.
“As such, he is the ideal candidate to implement our electronification, aggregation and diversification strategy across our Markets activity globally, and, in so doing, extend our market leadership position.”
Andrew Polydor said: “I am delighted to be taking up this role at such an important time for Global Broking and E&C. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to implement our progressive strategy and enhance how we serve our clients.”
Andrew began his career in Financial Markets in 1982 before moving on to set up Prebon Energy Sydney in the late 1990s, which became the premier broker in the Australian power market. He also established Prebon Environmental Consultancy Services, a pioneer in the carbon markets. Andrew later transferred to London to run Prebon’s growing energy business in Europe and was promoted to the position of Global Head of E&C at Tullett Prebon in 2008, becoming CEO of TP ICAP E&C in 2016.