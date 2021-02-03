Andrea Herrmann Appointed New Chief Financial Officer As Of May 2021

The Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG appointed a third member of the Management Board. Andrea Herrmann (56), previously CFO at Western Union International Bank GmbH, will complement the Management Board as of 1 May 2021, following the retirement of Ludwig Nießen. Wiener Börse's Management Board will thus consist of Christoph Boschan (CEO), Andrea Herrmann (CFO) and Petr Koblic (shareholdings) from 1 May onwards.
"The Vienna Stock Exchange is celebrating history. In 1771, 250 years ago, it was founded by Maria Theresa. I am all the more pleased that in this anniversary year we have been able to appoint a woman to the Management Board. Andrea Herrmann is a highly skilled financial expert with international management experience. In various top positions in multinational companies, she has acquired excellent experience in financial management and comprehensive expertise in a very broad spectrum of the financial sector. With her financial knowledge and background, Andrea Herrmann ideally complements the management team. This new strong set-up paves the way for continuing the successful positioning of the Vienna Stock Exchange as a Central European infrastructure platform," says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG.
Andrea Herrmann was CFO of Western Union International Bank GmbH for eleven years. Previous positions of the Vienna born manager include GE Money Bank, Telekom Austria and ABB Austria. She completed several international management programs, including at the University of Minnesota and the WU Executive Academy.