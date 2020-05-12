André Helfenstein Joins the Board of Directors of SIX

At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of SIX, the shareholders elected André Helfenstein to the Board of Directors. He therefore became the representative of Credit Suisse with immediate effect, replacing Thomas Gottstein who stepped down as a member of the Board of Directors of SIX as of yesterday.
André Helfenstein has many years of national and international management experience in the finance and banking sector. The 53-year-old Swiss and British citizen is CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group AG. He is thus responsible for the bank’s entire Swiss business. He has been with the bank for over 12 years, holding various management positions in different areas of the private clients business as well as in the corporate and institutional clients business.
Before joining Credit Suisse he spent more than ten years with Boston Consulting Group, most recently as a Partner and Managing Director. André Helfenstein is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Neue Aargauer Bank and Venture Incubator AG. He holds a master’s degree in business from the University of St. Gallen and a certificate in psychology and sociology from the Université de la Sorbonne in Paris.
