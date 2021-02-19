Gertjan Vlieghe looks at recent developments in the evolution of the pandemic, and talks about how these affect the outlook for the economy and monetary policy. He considers how people have adapted to lockdown, the role of vaccines, and how new Covid variants might impact the economic recovery.
An Update On The Economic Outlook - Speech By Gertjan Vlieghe, External Monetary Policy Committee Member, Bank Of England - Speech To Be Given At Durham University On Monday 22 February 2021 At 18:00
Date 19/02/2021