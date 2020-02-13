An Economic Partnership Based On Close And Structured Cooperation: Key Principles For The Management Of The Future UK-EU Relationship In Financial Services

Advanced Search
Date 13/02/2020
This paper sets out the key principles that should underpin the future economic partnership between the UK and EU from the perspective of financial services operating across the UK-EU border. It is based on the UK-EU Political Declaration and assumes autonomy of decision making for both the UK and EU. It also seeks to minimise the social and economic cost of disruption to capital flows supporting the real economy as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
Documents
An economic partnership based on close and structured cooperation: Key principles for the management pdf (85 KB) 13/02/2020
