Amundi Introduces ETF Tracking Solactive GBS Global Markets Large & Mid Cap Index

Solactive is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, on the Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF launch. The Exchange-Traded Fund tracks the Solactive GBS Global Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index to capture equity market exposure from developed and emerging markets worldwide efficiently.

The Solactive GBS Global Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index is part of the Solactive Global Benchmark Series. The index intends to track the performance of the large and mid-cap segment covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in the Developed and Emerging Markets.

The ETF was listed on 13 March on XETRA as well as local exchanges in Germany with a competitive TER of 0,07% p.a.

The annually distributing share class ( Ticker: WEBG GY, ISIN: IE0009HF1MK9, WKN: ETF150) may be traded in USD, EUR, and GBP.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We highly appreciate that Amundi has once again chosen Solactive as their index provider and we are looking forward to continuing this partnership. Tracking the Solactive GBS Global Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index, the ETF aligns with the investment objectives of those seeking broad exposure to global equity markets and portfolio diversification.”

Benoit Sorel, Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta, said: “Our aim is to be the first partner of choice for ETF investors by continuing to provide the essential building blocks for diversified asset allocation. This new ETF bolsters our global equities range, covering a wide spectrum of products from the lowest-cost ETFs to ESG and climate solutions, catering for every investor type and need.”