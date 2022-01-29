Amman Stock Exchange: Delaying The Start Time Of Working Hours And Trading Session For Tomorrow Sunday 30 January 2022

In light of the decision of Prime Minister to delay the official office hours of the government departments and official institutions due to the weather conditions, the Amman Stock Exchange will start its business for tomorrow Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., and the trading hours will be as the following:
|
Phase
|
Listed Securities
|
Non-Listed Securities
|
Pre-Opening (Call)
|
11:00 – 11:30
|
11:25 – 11:30
|
Opening (Uncrossing)
|
11:30
|
11:30
|
Continuous Trading
|
11:30 – 13:30
|
11:30 – 11:55
|
Block Trades
|
13:30 – 13:45
|
13:30 – 13:45