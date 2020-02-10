 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Amman Stock Exchange: Delaying The Start Time Of Working Hours And Trading For OTC Market For Monday 10 February 2020

Date 10/02/2020

In light of the decision of Prime Minister to delay the official office hours of the government departments and official institutions due to the weather conditions, the Amman Stock Exchange will start its business for Monday, February 10, 2020 at 09:30 a.m., and the trading session will be as the following:

Phase

All Stocks and Bonds Markets

OTC

Pre-Opening

10:00 - ±10:30

10:25 - ±10:30

Opening

± 10:30

± 10:30

Continuous Trading

± 10:30 - 12:30

± 10:30 - 10:55

Block Trades

12:30 - 12:45

12:30 - 12:45

It is worth mentioning that the ASE will resume its operations as usual on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

 