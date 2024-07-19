AmInvestment Bank Enhances Securities Finance Services With Broadridge To Boost Client Value

To transform and expand their prime brokerage business lines and as part of its broader efforts to add and enhance value for its clientele, AmInvestment Bank, a company in the Ambank Group and one of the largest banking groups in Malaysia, has deployed global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.‘s (NYSE: BR) Securities Finance and Collateral Management platform to enable their Securities Borrowing and Lending product offerings. This single platform allows AmInvestment Bank to simplify and innovate trading, manage collateral, and handle trade lifecycle events while integrating seamlessly with their existing systems.

“An increasingly sophisticated and volatile market has made securities finance an important focus of our growing prime brokerage business,” said Ms. Tracy Chen Wee Keng, Chief Executive Officer of AmInvestment Bank. “Broadridge’s solution has a strong track record for delivering industry-leading systems, which will deliver a better experience for our customers. Additionally, we are now able to manage the operational aspects of securities lending more effectively, within a controlled and scalable environment, setting us up for robust future growth and adaptability to evolving market dynamics."

"We are thrilled to enable AmInvestment Bank to expand their securities finance capabilities in the APAC region," said Darren Crowther, Head of Securities Finance and Collateral Management Solutions at Broadridge. "The financial landscape is rapidly evolving, and our Securities Financing and Collateral Management platform is designed to help forward-thinking institutions like AmInvestment Bank stay ahead in the market. This implementation is particularly significant as it addresses the growing need for sophisticated financial solutions amidst the opening of emerging markets and evolving stock lending agreements."

Broadridge simplifies and innovates trading across a complex ecosystem through global, scalable solutions. The Securities Financing and Collateral Management platform is a functionally rich, front-to-back SaaS solution for securities finance, used widely across the global buy- and sell-side securities lending, repo, and collateral trading markets. This innovative solution gives firms the ability to improve their existing securities finance businesses and expand into new global markets and opportunities, with a core foundation that is fully scalable for business growth.