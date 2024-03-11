Amid Market Constraints, Cassini Emerges As Best Solution For Liquidity Risk And Capital Requirements

The evolving macro-economic landscape, new regulatory requirements and ongoing geo-political tensions have resulted in higher margin calls that increase funding costs, introduce new liquidity challenges, and impact returns.

In the APAC region, regulators have taken decisive action to address concerns around collateral and liquidity risks by mandating SFC Type 11 and SPS 530. These changes have accelerated the need for money managers to embrace new front-to-back operating models built on collateral resilience as the key objective.

Cassini has distinguished itself as the leading technology provider solving liquidity risk challenges across the capital structure. Through its comprehensive suite of margin and collateral optimization and stress testing analytics, Cassini provides customers and partners with tools designed to minimize margin requirements and maximize HQLA by calculating the true cost of funding ahead of execution.

Liam Huxley, Founder and CEO of Cassini reflects on the company's trajectory: "The past year has seen a significant surge in demand for our collateral optimization services. A confluence of factors – from volatility and rising interest rates to regulatory pressures – has compelled firms to seek out efficiencies in liquidity management. It's gratifying to see our approach, which melds intelligence with innovation, receive global acknowledgement. Our recent accolade, the 'Best Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk' at the RegTech APAC Awards 2024, is a testament to our commitment and a signal of the industry's recognition of our contributions."

Cassini's recognition stems from its holistic approach to liquidity management at an important time for managers looking to address organizational challenges resulting from new market dynamics.

The suite of solutions offered by Cassini is designed to meet the multifaceted needs of today's financial institutions: