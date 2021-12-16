American Financial Exchange® Reaches Record Volume Levels On AMERIBOR® Benchmark, Trading More Than $1.5 Trillion Dollars In Value Since Inception

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced a record volume milestone on December 9, reaching $1.5 trillion transacted since its inception in 2015, surpassing the $1 trillion level reached in June 2020.
“This milestone is a testament to the service we provide to banks and corporations across the U.S.,” said AFX Chairman and CEO Richard L. Sandor. “By using the AMERIBOR Benchmark to price their loans, banks and corporations can more efficiently serve their customers.”
Currently AFX membership across the U.S. includes 184 banks, and 1,100 correspondents, with combined asset of over $5.4 trillion. AFX members account for approximately 25 percent of all U.S. banks.
There are 45 non-banks that include insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers. For more information about AFX or AMERIBOR®, visit www.ameribor.net.
