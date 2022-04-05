American Financial Exchange Publishes Research Note On First Quarter 2022 Performance Of AMERIBOR® Term-30

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American financial institutions, published today a research note on the performance of the AMERIBOR® Term-30 forward-looking rate for the first quarter of 2022.
The research piece, titled, “AMERIBOR® Term-30: 2022 First Quarter in Review and Post Fed Tightening Performance” provides statistical evidence of the benchmarks consistency and representation of one-month funding for most US-based financial institutions. Closely tracing one-month LIBOR, both historically and during this quarter’s first wave of tightening by the Fed, it serves as a ‘plug-in-and play’ replacement for all lending and investing applications where One-Month LIBOR has historically been applied.
Read the complete research note here.
Currently the AFX has 230 members across the U.S. including 185 banks and 45 non-banks, including 1,000 correspondents, with combined assets of over $5.3 trillion, comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers.
