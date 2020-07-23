American Financial Exchange® Appointed To CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Subcommittee On Benchmark Reform

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced that AFX Chairman and CEO Dr. Richard L. Sandor, will serve on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Market Risk Advisory Committee’s (MRAC) Subcommittee on Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The Subcommittee is a cross-section from the financial services industry including clearinghouses, exchanges, intermediaries, market makers, end-users, academia and regulators.
“I am honored to be a part of the MRAC Subcommittee on Interest Rate Benchmark Reform representing the American Financial Exchange (AFX). I applaud Commissioner Rostin Behnam and the CFTC’s leadership on this issue,” said Dr. Richard L. Sandor. “I look forward to working with Commissioner Behnam, Chairman Tom Wipf and my fellow committee members.”
Currently the AFX has 197 members across the U.S. that includes 155 banks and 42 non - banks comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers.
