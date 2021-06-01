American Financial Exchange® Announces AMERIBOR® License Agreement with IntraFi Network LLC

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced an agreement to license AMERIBOR to IntraFi Network (formerly Promontory Interfinancial Network), which provides innovative deposit and funding solutions to thousands of the nation’s banks.
IntraFi Network provides flexible funding solutions to banks in a range of terms and based on an array of indices, including AMERIBOR.
“We expect our relationship with IntraFi Network to help grow the use of the AMERIBOR index in a variety of bank funding arrangements, and thereby increase the use of all of our products, including swaps, forward-looking rates and futures,” said AFX Chairman and CEO Dr. Richard L. Sandor. “Our agreement with IntraFi is one more significant step in AMERIBOR’s growth.”
