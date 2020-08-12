American Financial Exchange® AMERIBOR® Price Quotes Added To The Bloomberg Terminal Treasury And Money Markets (BTMM) Page

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced that the overnight AMERIBOR® rate has been added to the Bloomberg terminal’s Treasury and Money Markets page (BTMM <GO>) to add to other funding and markets insights frequently referenced by users.
“This is yet another significant step in elevating the awareness of AMERIBOR®-- a leading alternative and successor to Libor -- throughout the worldwide business community.” said AFX Chairman and CEO Richard L. Sandor. “The Bloomberg terminal is among the most revered sources of trading information. We are proud to provide our customers with another way to get these important price quotes.”
“The addition of AMERIBOR® to the prestigious BTMM page on Bloomberg is significant. It solidifies AMERIBOR®’s stand as an alternative to LIBOR. And will also help institutions like Brookline that are using AMERIBOR®-based financial instruments,” said Reed Whitman, Treasurer, Brookline Bank, Boston.
Currently the AFX has 201 members across the U.S. that includes 158 banks and 43 non - banks comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers.
