American Financial Exchange® AMERIBOR® Benchmark Interest Rates Now Distributed By S&P Global Market Intelligence

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced that S&P Global Market Intelligence will distribute the following three AFX AMERIBOR® Benchmark Interest Rates on their quote pages beginning October 1, 2020.
- Overnight unsecured AMERIBOR benchmark interest rate (ticker AMERIBOR)
- 30-day arithmetic average AMERIBOR benchmark interest rate (ticker AMBOR30)
- 90-day arithmetic average AMERIBOR benchmark interest rate (ticker AMBOR90)
S&P Global Market Intelligence will also post AMERIBOR® on the interest rates page of their website: https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/
“This is another significant step in elevating the awareness of AMERIBOR® throughout the worldwide business community” said AFX Chairman and CEO Dr. Richard L. Sandor. “The reach of S&P Global Market Intelligence ensures that the market will have access to AMERIBOR® benchmark interest rates. This will help the growth of AMERIBOR®-based loans, swaps, futures and other derivatives.”
Currently AFX membership across the U.S. includes 159 banks and 44 non-banks, which is comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers. For more information about AFX or AMERIBOR®, visit www.ameribor.net.