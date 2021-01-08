American Financial Exchange® AMERIBOR® Benchmark Interest Rates Now Distributed By FactSet Research Systems Inc.

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will distribute the following three AFX AMERIBOR® Benchmark Interest Rates:
- Overnight unsecured AMERIBOR benchmark interest rate (ticker AMERIBOR)
- 30-day arithmetic average AMERIBOR benchmark interest rate (ticker AMBOR30)
- 90-day arithmetic average AMERIBOR benchmark interest rate (ticker AMBOR90)
“This is another significant step in elevating the awareness of AMERIBOR® throughout the worldwide business community.” said AFX Chairman and CEO Dr. Richard L. Sandor. “The reach of FactSet Research Systems Inc. ensures that the market will have access to AMERIBOR® benchmark interest rates. This will help the growth of AMERIBOR®-based loans, swaps, futures and other derivatives.”
Currently AFX membership across the U.S. includes 166 banks and 44 non-banks, which is comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers. For more information about AFX or AMERIBOR®, visit www.ameribor.net.