Amendments To Exchange Rules 1801 And 1809 In Connection With MIAX Options Proposal To List And Trade Options That Overlie Five Advanced Fundamentals LLC Commercial Real Estate Indexes

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a Notice of Filing and Immediate Effectiveness relating to MIAX Options’ proposal to list and trade options on five new Advanced Fundamentals LLC Commercial Real Estate Indexes that measure real-time real estate returns.
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-18
- MIAX PEARL Regulatory Circular 2020-13
- MIAX Emerald Regulatory Circular 2020-15
Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the changes.