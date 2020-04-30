 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Amendments To Exchange Rules 1801 And 1809 In Connection With MIAX Options Proposal To List And Trade Options That Overlie Five Advanced Fundamentals LLC Commercial Real Estate Indexes

Date 30/04/2020

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a Notice of Filing and Immediate Effectiveness relating to MIAX Options’ proposal to list and trade options on five new Advanced Fundamentals LLC Commercial Real Estate Indexes that measure real-time real estate returns.
 
Please refer to the following for further details.

Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the changes.