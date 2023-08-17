Amendments To ASX Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.8, ASX advises that it has amended the rules of the ASX Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP).

The key changes to the rules are designed to:

provide the Board with more flexibility to determine the relevant DRP pricing period for each dividend; • simplify and update the process for handling the return of residual amounts in DRP accounts; and

align the DRP with current market practice.

Any other updates to the rules are non-material and administrative in nature only.

The updated DRP Booklet, which includes the amended DRP rules and a set of frequently asked questions about participation in the DRP, is attached to this announcement. The DRP Booklet can also be accessed on the Dividend Information section of ASX’s website.

As indicated in its dividend announcement released today, ASX has determined that the DRP will not apply to the dividend to be paid by ASX in relation to the full year ended 30 June 2023.