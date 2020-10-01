Amendment To NZX Listing Rules - Direct Listings: Notification Of Amendment To NZX Listing Rules: Profile Disclosure Requirements

NZX gives notice of amendments to the NZX Listing Rules (pursuant to Rule 9.2), that amend the disclosure requirements for Profile documents. The amendments to the Rules were approved by the FMA on 30 September 2020, following consultation with the market in July 2020.
The proposed changes:
- remove the requirement for prospective financial information to be included in a Profile, and
- introduce a framework for NZX Foreign Exempt Issuer applicants, to allow NZX to prescribe the nature and content of Profiles for such applicants, through templates designed on a jurisdictional basis.
The Listing Rule amendments will take effect from Tuesday 3 November 2020.
NZX will be releasing updates to the Practice Note – Listing and Quotation of Equity Securities, and the Guidance Note on Backdoor and Reverse Listings, to provide guidance in respect of the changes. NZX will also publish a new Practice Note relating to direct listing applications from ASX issuers for Foreign Exempt Issuer status, to support the amendments.
A marked-up copy of the amendments to the Listing Rules is available in the Schedule to this announcement.