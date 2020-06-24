Alvarium Investments Announces The Launch Of Alvarium Securities

Alvarium, the independent investment firm and global multi-family office, today announced the launch of Alvarium Securities (ASL), which will provide customised, client centric advisory, distribution and research services for corporate clients. This move contributes to Alvarium’s expansion across service lines and geographies, following 24 months of organic growth and acquisitive activity.
Based at Alvarium’s London office, ASL will be headed up by ex-Peel Hunt broker Mark Thompson alongside Eddie Nissen, who joins from JP Morgan. It will give institutional and family office investors an opportunity to meet, analyse, trade and participate in the growth of some of the leading Investment Trusts and REITs.
Mark and Eddie have been involved in raising in excess of £4bn in the last five years, launching the largest number of Investment Trust IPOs over that period and have been ranked by Extel as the top salespeople for Investment Trusts for the last four years.
Mark Thompson, started his broking career in 1987 with Baring Securities, advising UK Institutions on Japanese Equities. After a period at Merrill Lynch, Mark moved to Deutsche Bank, where he built a market leading Japanese Equity Business in Tokyo and helped to transform the equity sales team. Mark also worked at Martin Currie, where he built a new client base, and had responsibility for marketing their Investment Trusts. Utilising this knowledge and experience, Mark helped to set up and build Peel Hunt’s Investment Trust business, including its well-ranked research team and quickly grew its corporate client list, through launching investment trust IPO’s.
Eddie Nissen, started his career in India in 2008 where he worked in corporate finance, equity research, and as a global equities salesman for Morgan Stanley. Since his return to the UK in 2013, he has been involved in over £2bn of fund raises, across a diverse range of asset classes, during his time at Peel Hunt & JP Morgan Cazenove, where he worked prior to founding Alvarium Securities.
Mark Thompson and Eddie Nissen, Co-Founders of Alvarium Securities commented: “We are delighted to launch Alvarium Securities, as part of the wider Alvarium Group. Alvarium Securities will provide for a select number of corporate clients a customised, best-in-class corporate advice, distribution and research service. We are committed to delivering a quality service that our clients deserve.”
Alexander de Meyer, CEO of Alvarium Investments commented: “We are happy to announce the launch of Alvarium Securities and to be able to attract talent of the calibre of Mark and Eddie who will positively add to the capacity and capability of Alvarium to work with corporate clients on institutional distribution.”