Altshuler Shaham, Is Active As A Member On Tel Aviv Stock Exchange And TASE Clearing House - Altshuler Shaham Trade Will Make Online Trading Available Through An Innovative System And With A Cutting-Edge User Experience

Date 30/05/2024

TASE announces that today Altshuler Shaham Trade Ltd., a subsidiary of Altshuler Shaham Investment House, is active as a member on TASE and TASE Clearing House.  

Altshuler Shaham Trade will enable to trade online through an innovative system that offers a cutting-edge, fast, personalized and friendly user experience.

Altshuler Shaham Investment House was founded in 1990 by Kalman Shaham and Gilad Altshuler, and is among Israel’s leading investment houses, specializing in the management of mutual funds, investment portfolios, provident funds and pension funds. The Investment House currently manages assets in an amount of NIS 179 billion on behalf of 2.3 million clients and investors.

