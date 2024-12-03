ALQUILER SEGURO Joins BME Scaleup On December 5

The company, which is the twentieth to enter the market, starts with a valuation of EUR 5 million.

The Board of Directors of BME Scaleup has approved the incorporation of Alquiler Seguro Asset Market SOCIMI on 5 December, once all the documentation submitted by the company has been analysed and studied and a favourable evaluation report has been issued by the Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee.

The company's Board of Directors has taken as a reference for the start of the share trading a price of 13.8 euros per share, taking into account the valuation report carried out by an independent expert, which implies a total valuation of the company of 5 million euros.

The trading code of the company is ‘SCASM’. The company's Registered Advisor is VGM Advisory Partners.

Alquiler Seguro Asset Market SOCIMI is a SOCIMI promoted by Alquiler Seguro that is focused on the management of dispersed affordable rental housing with the aim of offering accessible housing solutions and contributing to the modernisation and professionalisation of the rental sector.

The Initial Market Access Document for the Alquiler Seguro Asset Market SOCIMI is available on the BME Scaleup website, where you can find all the information about the company and its business.

This new BME market is aimed especially at scaleups, companies with a proven business model, in an accelerated growth phase for at least three years, with a minimum turnover of one million euros and/or an investment of at least that amount. This market, which offers the necessary transparency to investors and simplifies incorporation requirements for companies, is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs or family businesses seeking a first contact with the capital markets.

Among the advantages of BME Scaleup for companies are its ability to boost growth with funds for financing, obtain greater prestige and brand visibility, the possibility of expanding their investor base, the boost to inorganic growth and greater ease of attracting and retaining talent.

To be listed on this market, a company must be a public limited company, have a board of directors, be accompanied by an adviser registered with the market and publish audited annual accounts. A liquidity provider and a minimum free float are not required.

BME Scaleup already has 14 registered advisors.