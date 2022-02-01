ALPEX, The Albanian Power Exchange, Joins Europex

The Albanian Power Exchange (ALPEX) has joined Europex as an Associate Member as of today. With the inclusion of ALPEX, Europex now counts 31 members.
Established on 5 October 2020 and based both in Tirana, Albania, and Pristina, Kosovo[1], ALPEX is a joint venture between the Transmission System Operators of the Republic of Albania (OST) and Kosovo (KOSTT). ALPEX is working to set up a day-ahead and intraday market for electricity in Albania and Kosovo and to become a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO). The market go-live is currently scheduled for Q4 2022. Both Albania and Kosovo are Contracting Parties to the Energy Community and have committed to implement the European Target Model for electricity markets.
Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “It is encouraging to see such positive market developments within the Energy Community. We look forward to working with ALPEX’s CEO, Sokol Dishnica, and his team to facilitate knowledge sharing and support them in their ambitions to help further integrate Albania and Kosovo with the single European electricity market.”
[1] This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.