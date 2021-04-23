Allfunds Lists On Euronext Amsterdam - Spanish Leading B2B WealthTech Platform Raises €1,88 Billion With IPO

Euronext today congratulates Allfunds, one of the world’s leading B2B WealthTech platforms connecting fund houses and distributors, on its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: ALLFG).
Allfunds operates a world-class open-architecture platform which provides a marketplace and digital solutions to match demand for asset management products from distributors with supply of those products from Fund Houses, covering the entire fund distribution value change and investment cycle. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Madrid (Spain), the company operates in 59 countries around the word with regional offices across Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. The Allfunds platform provides a differentiated approach to the fund platform market by providing a single point of access to a diverse range of funds across active and passive strategies, including equity funds, fixed income funds, multi-asset funds, alternative funds and ETFs.
The listing on Euronext Amsterdam is an important step in the growth strategy of Allfunds. It provides the company with the flexibility to accelerate the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, enhance its business, and increase scale over coming years. This will enable the company to recognize its vision for the future as a fully-digital client service provider.
Allfunds was successfully listed through the admission to trading of 629,426,348 shares, with the issue price set at €11.50 per share. The company’s market capitalisation was €7,24 billion on the day of listing.
Juan Alcaraz, Founder and CEO of Allfunds, said: “The success of our IPO is testament to the broad belief in Allfunds’ strategy and confidence in the future of the business. Throughout the process we have seen an enthusiastic reception from some of the world’s leading institutional investors and with their support, along with the continued dedication of our employees, we can deliver on our goal of building a leading global WealthTech platform. We will expand our international footprint, deepen relationships across our client base and further scale our Connect platform through continuous innovation and technology investment, delivering digital transformation for the entire wealth and fund management ecosystem as we move in to the next stage of our journey.”
Caption: Juan Alcaraz, Founder and CEO of Allfunds, Luca Renzini (Chief Commercial & Operations Officer), Borja Largo (Chief Fund Groups Officer) and Amaury Dauge (CFO) sounded the gong this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company. They were joined by Simone Huis in ‘t Veld (CEO Euronext Amsterdam) and René van Vlerken (Head of Listings Euronext Amsterdam) during the virtual gong ceremony.
About Allfunds[1] Allfunds is the world´s largest fund distribution network and a leader in WealthTech solutions. By creating a transparent, independent, and low-cost platform, fund houses and distributors benefit from best-in-class digital tools including data & analytics, portfolio & reporting, research, dealing and regulatory services. Additionally, Allfunds offers its digital ecosystem solution “Connect”, a comprehensive sub-advisory offering through its business arm Allsolutions and revolutionary blockchain technology through its entity Allfunds Blockchain. Allfunds has more than €1.3 trillion assets under administration and offers more than 100,000 funds from more than 1,960 fund houses. Allfunds has a presence in Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Sweden, France, Hong Kong, Poland and Miami, with access to a network of around 1,500 distributors*, including major commercial banks, private banks, insurance companies, fund managers, international brokers, and specialist firms from over 59 different countries.
*Including more than 700 distributor agreements on a standalone basis as well as distributors to which Allfunds has access as a result of the BNP Paribas acquisition
[1] All figures as of 31 March 2021