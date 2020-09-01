ALL IRON RE I SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB - It Is The Sixth Company To Join This BME Market So Far This Year

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on ALL IRON RE I SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company. It is the sixth company to join this BME market so far this year.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 10 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 57.2 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YAI1”. VGM ADVISORY PARTNERS is the Registered Adviser while BANCO SANTANDER will act as Liquidity Provider.
ALL IRON RE I SOCIMI is concerned with the acquisition of properties for urban accommodation as an alternative to the traditional hotel models. The company acquires, rehabilitates and subsequently rents out the properties to an operator for short to medium term stays.
The Informative Document on ALL IRON RE I SOCIMI can be found on MAB’s website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.