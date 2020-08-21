All-Area Access To The Swiss Stock Exchange

|
On 31 August the Swiss Stock Exchange will launch its new website: user friendly and responsive.
For all of us at the Swiss Stock Exchange, innovation matters. Not just when it comes to our products and services, but also in the way we want to interact with you – our clients.
This is why we have now invested in completely revamping our website to bring you a clean, fresh and modern experience.
As one of the biggest exchanges in Europe and one of the most vibrant, we pride ourselves on the quality of services and the comprehensive access we give you to the Swiss market, to capital and to some of the world’s most sophisticated investors.
And now, our website – as your gateway to everything we can offer you – will reflect this energy and spirit.
A new view on well-established offerings
We hope you enjoy our clear and simple navigation to the worlds of Listing, Trading and Post-Trade. That our visual vocabulary excites you and welcomes you to access all of the information and insights you need to make informed investment decisions.
Enter our website on 31 August 2020 and discover everything we have to offer you through the entire securities value chain: from listing, to trading, and post trade through to the future of our industry – the SIX Digital Exchange. And everything in both corporate languages from SIX: German and English. Everything you had bookmarked will be automatically redirected to our new pages.
So, what’s the difference between our new site and this one?
First of all, our new look showcases our products and services by giving you all the information on how you benefit from our solutions. Things will be easier to find thanks to a more lean navigation structure. This means you can get all the information you are looking for –faster. It also means that if you want to talk to one of our experts you can, simply by clicking a link or filling in our easy to use contact forms. And, since our new website will be responsive to all screen types, it won’t matter what device you use access it, you will get the same great user experience. Click. And enjoy. From 31 August 2020.