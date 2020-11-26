Alexander Höptner Leaves Boerse Stuttgart

Alexander Höptner (50), Chairman of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG, is leaving Boerse Stuttgart Group at the end of the year at his own request to pursue new professional challenges. A decision about his succession in both companies will be made promptly.
Alexander Höptner has been a Member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH since January 2017. In January 2018, he was appointed Speaker of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG. In March 2019 he was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and EUWAX AG. His area of responsibility included Primary Markets, Communication Policy and Digitisation.
"Alexander Höptner has sharpened our strategic focus as an exchange for retail investors and made us a pioneer in the field of digital assets. Thanks to his contribution, Boerse Stuttgart Group is in an excellent position to take advantage of opportunities both in the traditional exchange business and in digital business fields. We are very sorry that Mr. Höptner has decided to leave and would like to express our heartfelt thanks to him for his outstanding work over the past years. We wish Mr. Höptner all the best for the future," says Dr. Michael Völter, Chairman of the Management Board of Vereinigung Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse e.V., which is the owner of Boerse Stuttgart Group.