Al Ramz Announced Today The Appointment Of Karim Schoeib As Chief Executive Officer Of Al Ramz Capital

Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC (“Al Ramz”), a Dubai Financial Market listed company that offers a variety of financial products and services including asset management, corporate finance, market making, liquidity providing, brokerage, IPO management and research, announced today the appointment of Karim Schoeib as Chief Executive Officer of Al Ramz Capital effective 1st of October 2020.
Karim is an experienced investment banker with substantial transactional accomplishments and proven track record in successfully managing investment banking and financial services businesses. Karim has over 23 years’ experience in the financial services industry. He has diverse experience in IPOs, corporate finance, financial advisory, M&As, capital markets and brokerage in UAE and the region.
Prior to joining Al Ramz Capital Karim worked at Credit Suisse AG, SHUAA Capital and EFG Hermes. Karim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business from Lafayette College in the USA and is a Certified Wealth Management Advisor (CWMA) from Swiss Association for Quality (SAQ).
Mr. Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation PJSC, said, “We are pleased to welcome Karim Schoeib as the CEO of our subsidiary, Al Ramz Capital, and we look forward to his input and contribution to the company's strategy and future plans. With his diverse experience in the financial sector, we are confident that he will be able to drive the company’s business lines and performance to new levels.” Mr.
Karim Schoeib commented, "I am very pleased to join Al Ramz team. I have been following the company’s impressive journey and transformation over 20 years. I look forward to working with company’s board and management team in achieving the company’s growth strategy and vision for the coming years."