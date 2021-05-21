Aker Horizons Lists On Oslo Børs

Euronext today congratulates Aker Horizons on its transfer from Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs (ticker code: AKH).
Aker Horizons is an investment company dedicated to developing companies within renewable energy and other technologies that reduce emissions or promote sustainable living. The company was listed on Euronext Growth Oslo in February 2021.
Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons, said: “Aker Horizons has quickly established itself as a significant player in renewable energy and green technology. We are building a platform for long-term value creation, where we take advantage of financial and industrial expertise across the Aker companies to achieve our goal of making a major contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The transfer to the main market strengthens our access to the capital markets by giving a larger group of investors the opportunity to invest in the company.”