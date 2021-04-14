Aker BioMarine Lists On Oslo Børs

Euronext today congratulates Aker BioMarine on its transfer from Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs (ticker code: AKBM).
Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, and was listed on Euronext Growth in July 2020.
Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine, said: “This is an important day in the history of Aker BioMarine. Thanks to the dedication, the grinding through and the enormous effort from our team, we are now reaching yet another milestone for the company. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange main market, we have an even better foundation to make it possible to reach our goals when it comes to growing and developing the company in the years to come. We are going to consolidate our position as a biotech innovator while increasing activity significantly. At the same time we shall deliver on our mission to improve human and planetary health.”
Welcome: Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs, rang the bell during a virtual ceremony this morning to celebrate the transfer of Aker BioMarine from Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs.
About Aker BioMarine Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, developing krill-based ingredients for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications. The company’s fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and all the way to customers around the world. The company is dedicated to improving human and planetary Health.