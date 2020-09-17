AIX Launches Public Marketplace In The Cloud - AIX Taps AWS For Hosting The Nasdaq Matching Engine Powering Its Exchange

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) today announced that it has successfully gone live with Nasdaq’s matching engine deployed in Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud. This transition enables AIX to enhance the performance of its trading services while delivering agility and scalability to its investor community. The technology upgrade provides AIX with standardized and unified operations, messaging and data infrastructure, which gives AIX flexibility to launch new products and services faster and more cost-efficiently for its securities market.
Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, said:
"AIX continues to be at the forefront of adopting new innovations and technologies to better serve its customers and strengthen the capital markets infrastructure of the region. By moving the Nasdaq matching engine to the AWS Cloud, AIX continues to upgrade its marketplace to comply with the international standards. All components of the AIX trading, surveillance, market data and post-trade services are now running on the AWS Cloud, thereby setting a new industry benchmark for others to follow.”
Paul McKeown, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace Infrastructure
Operators & New Markets of Nasdaq Market Technology, said:
"We congratulate AIX on successfully launching and transitioning their exchange to the cloud. By leveraging Nasdaq’s robust and resilient matching technology AIX can continue to grow and scale their marketplace. We look forward to supporting AIX in their endeavor to advance its marketplace.”
Nasdaq’s market technology powers more than 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.